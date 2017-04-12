



“What’s Really Going On?” Wake Up! Wake Up!



Lillie Howard By Lillie Howard This morning when I awakened and turned on my TV I saw the headlines “President Trump sends Missiles to attack Syria!” Wow!



Was I surprised? Not really! Taking into consideration what has been going on recently, as it pertains to the investigation going on regarding Russia’s possible involvement with our 2016 presidential election, this didn’t surprise me at all. What better way to take the public’s minds off of that issue than doing this? WOW! Truthfully, war is the economic machine that keeps monies flowing into many pockets.



Can this country really afford this? Taking into consideration the economic status of the majority in this country, “I don’t think so!” War takes away many lives and also the quality of life that the rest have to endure.



Let us not forget the price that this country paid for the Vietnam War! Like then, the citizens of this country are going to be faced with millions and millions of dollars being taken away from the various programs which could uplift the people enabling them to have a better, safe and decent quality of life. Let us not forget the devastation that was wielded upon this country due to that war and the many lives that were lost and incapacitated because of it. Let us also be very mindful and “never forget” the devastation that is wielded upon all involved.



Dr. King once said, “A Nation that continues year after year to spend more money on military defense than on programs of social uplift is approaching spiritual death!” He also said, “If we assume that mankind has a right to survive, then we must find an alternative to war and destruction. In our day of space vehicles and guided ballistic missiles, the choice is either nonviolence or nonexistence. He also said, “When Jesus says ‘love your enemies,’ he is setting forth a profound and ultimately inescapable admonition. Have we not come to such an impasse in the modern world that we must love our enemies -or else? The chain reaction of evil-hate begetting hate, wars producing more wars- must be broken, or we shall be plunged into the dark abyss of annihilation.”



Dr. King also said, “There is an element of urgency in our redirecting of American power. We still have a choice: nonviolent coexistence or violent co-annihilation. It is still not too late to make the proper choice. ‘A so-called limited war’ will leave little more than a calamitous legacy of human suffering, political turmoil, and spiritual disillusionment. A world-war-God forbid! will leave only smoldering ashes as a mute testimony of a human race whose folly led inexorably to untimely death.”



Fear. “We say that war is a consequence of hate, but close scrutiny reveals this sequence: first fear, then hate, then war, and finally deeper hatred. Were a nightmarish nuclear war to engulf our world, the cause would be not so much that one nation hated another, but that both nations feared each other.”



Let us very “Seriously” digest and inject into our hearts and minds these words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. realizing that we the people should be desirous of a better way for the future of our country.



If not, we’d better fasten our seat belts for what will be forthcoming. “Silence Towards Means Agreement With!”



This is “Lille’s Point Of View” and I’m just having my say!

