



"Will We Ever Reach That Higher Ground?"



Lillie Howard By Lillie Howard Last night while I was watching “Taking the Stage: African American Music and Stories” my heart was overwhelmed as my thoughts were taken back to the many inhumane experiences throughout the years that so many of us have had to endure. So many tears shed, but I thank God for the laughter that was able to be experienced in spite of it all. I find it to be very hard to understand how “man’s inhumanity to man” could have been so easily endured by so many.



No one knows what a mother of black sons feels, unless they’ve walked in those same shoes. When their sons leave the house, will they return or will they be faced with hearing the knock on their doors or hearing the phone ring with the message that their son’s lives have been snatched away by a bullet and now that same fear is about our daughters also.

We hear so much about crime, but poverty breeds crime. Why is that so hard to realize or understand, or is it because it just doesn’t want to be understood?



What is it going to take for our society to wake up, stop writing or singing about it, but start striving towards bringing peace into our hard-cold reality. Man’s inhumanity to man is causing our society to crumble. We’ve read books about it, sang songs about it, but we’ve never actualized the peace that is the one thing that can begin to turn this tragedy around. Our society is in a crisis and taking into consideration what we see unfolding before our very eyes, it’s getting worse. Why is this so hard to understand?



Truly, I do believe in my heart that the real driver of this train of separation and division is being driven by the “love” of money for scripture tells us that the “love” of money is the root of “All” evil. How is it possible to be so cruel, within a country that professes to be so religious? Seriously think about that! What is it going to take to wake us up? What is it going to take to make us realize that man’s inhumanity to man is the driving force that’s destroying our world? Truthfully, I’m growing very weary and very tired, for nothing has really changed, except the faces. The hearts are still filled with hatred and the proof of this is what we see before our very eyes.



What else is there to say? We’ve heard it all, read it all, but we’ve never seen the reality of what has been said or written about. These things have never evolved into a reality.



Throughout the years we’ve marched, we’ve protested, we’ve cried, we’ve fought, but none of that has brought this madness to an end. Why? Because until the heart has had a serious transplant things will “Never” change. Programs, marches, meetings, etc. never seriously brings about anything except temporary fixes and then things always reverts right back to where they were. The hatred that is in existence is so strong, that it stomps out the life of change.



The “Struggle” Continues on and on and on. How long are we going to halter between two opinions? How long are we going to remain silent towards this tragedy of life? How long are we going to allow our hearts to remain cold? How long are we going to allow people to use this tragedy for their own benefit because you can best believe that many are benefitting from the way that things are. Let me end this with the words from the song that Stevie Wonder ended last night’s program with “Will We Ever Reach That Higher Ground?



“Seriously” think about that!



