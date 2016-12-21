



Yes We Can! Yes We Must! Merry Christmas!



Lillie Howard By Lillie Howard Many, many years ago unto us a child was born and He came so that we might have an abundant life. What happened?



We’ve had 250 years of slavery, 90 years of Jim Crow, 60 years of separate but equal, 35 years of state-sanctioned redlining, the Jewish Holocaust and so much more of man’s inhumanity to man. It seems like we’ve had an abundance of hatred throughout the years, since the beginning of times. How and why has this been possible? Seriously think about that!



Throughout the years man has been continuously warring against each other due to envy, hatred jealousy and greed. Why? Why should the differences in color and culture cause separation and division? How is it possible because of those differences that we tear each other apart? We all cry, we all bleed and once the skin is broken our blood is the same color. Just as that blood is the same color why can’t or why don’t we strive towards bringing a healing throughout our society instead of allowing it to be torn apart and destroyed?

Why do you think that Jesus, the son of God chose to enter into this world in the way that HE did?



Luke 2:6&7 (Amplified bible) 6: And while they were there, the time came for her delivery,7: And she gave birth to her Son, her Firstborn; and she wrapped Him in swaddling clothes and laid Him in a manger, because there was no room or place for them in the inn.



Today, we see the very same thing going on throughout our society, in fact throughout the world. There is no room for many and they wind up sleeping out in the streets. The homeless numbers in our society are growing larger and larger. Why? The “Love” of money is the root of “All” of this evil. Where is the genuine love? That child that was born in the manger told us that we should “love” one another for love covers a multitude of flaws.



We are a emotionally “broken” society and that’s why we see so much pain in our midst for it affects how we function with others. It’s the causative factor for all of the violence throughout our world. Society is in pain! How can we have peace on earth and goodwill towards each other when we’re dealing with such brokenness. God is concerned about everything that concerns us from the smallest to the greatest. The love of money and things is the root of “All” of this pain. People strive to get more and more but once they get it they find themselves still in turmoil. Why? Because material things cannot ease the uneasiness and turbulence that’s on the inside. Only touch can do that.



God loves families and families makes up our society. God has provided a means by which we can become bonded. Touch!



Touch is what Christmas is all about. Feeling the pains of others and striving towards alleviating that pain. Touching one’s spirit.



Touch is what Christ did coming to this earth. Touch is why families come together at Christmas. And touch is the magic moment of Christmas. Reach out and touch somebody’s hand to make this world a better place, and you can. Don’t let foolish pride, prejudice nor hatred keep you from striving towards making our world a better place. Yes We Can! Yes We Must! “Merry Christmas!”



This is Lillie's Point of View and I'm just having my say!