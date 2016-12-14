



“Guide to Survival! What’s Coming Next?”



Lillie Howard By Lillie Howard Taking into consideration all that has been being brought forth re: this past 2016 presidential election I found myself thinking about what the oncoming future will be like. This morning when I woke up my mind was put upon a book that I’ve had since 1980 entitled “Guide To Survival” by Salem Kirban. When I opened it my eyes gazed upon these words: “This one is going to set them back on their heels. Nudity alone isn’t a drawing card anymore. The public is thirsting for more” (chapter one). “God is now an illegal word in the “thank you” verse -even though only implied” (chapter 4). “One of these days some great leader, admired by the world as a man of peace, will offer to settle the Arab-Israeli dispute. Watch out when this event happens!” (chapter 7).



My heart was very overwhelmed for I knew that these words were and have been unfolding before our very eyes on a regular basis. What’s really going on? Truthfully, I do believe in my heart that we’re seeing the winding down of the “Last Days” unfolding before our very eyes. The things that we see going on in our world are growing intensely worse. To this some will say that this has been going on all the time, but to that I must say that it’s growing intensely worse. Man’s inhumanity to man has grown much worse. Violence is going on throughout the world and it’s growing increasingly worse. I find this to be quite ironic in a world that professes to be believers in GOD or ALLAH. What’s really going on?

The “Love” of money is what’s really going on. That “Love” of money is the major causative factor for “All” of this evil that we see and have seen going on throughout the years. God knew things were going to be the way they are today. God knew man would not be able to find solutions to his multiple problems. God knew human beings would escalate their problems to the point of human extinction. Man recognizes the problems, but is not enthusiastic about the prospect of solving them. Scientists readily admit they do not have the answers. Politicians certainly don’t have the answers.



What’s next? President elect Trump is what’s next. Fasten your seat belts for the results of his presidency are going to send “shock waves” throughout this country, in fact, throughout this world. Why is it in a country that is prevalently religious, in one way or the other, possessed with such hatred towards their fellowman? Evidently, religion and not relationship with our creator is being taught. Truthfully, religion does not matter if it’s not embraced inside of the heart. We had better look up and know that the son of man is on His way back and none want to hear “Depart from me ye workers of iniquity for I know ye not!” Whether one believes this or not does in no way eradicate this!



Those of us that say we’re believers, just what are we believing? Evidently, we can’t be believing His words for He told us that He left us another commandment and that is that we “Love” one another and then the world would know that we are His disciples. Where is the love?



I should “Love” you and you should “Love” me for that’s the way God planned things to be to bring peace and love and harmony throughout our society. That’s our “Guide to Survival!” Wake Up! Wake Up! Wake Up! If not, we’d better fasten our seat belts for what’s going to be forthcoming in 2017! In fact, certain things must happen in order for what was prophesied to happen to be brought forth!



I find it to be quite interesting that “Christmas” is largely celebrated but the true meaning of it is tossed to the winds. It’s not only about the giving of gifts to one another but it should be about embracing and sharing the precious “Gift” that was given unto us! We celebrate His birth but we don’t embrace Him for if we did our world would not be in the chaotic state that it’s in. Wake up! Wake up! Wake up!



