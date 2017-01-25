



Historical Romance Novel Sees Love, Betrayal and Wisdom Collide



An African Story: The Marriage’ is a profound, thought-provoking and raw look at love, set through a periscope of historical Africa. When most new publishers open their doors, their debut release is a safe and often unassuming title; one that allows them to test the literary waters without ever rocking the boat. However, for Nadine and Jan at the newly-founded Old King Cole Publishing, conforming to convention has never been an option.



Their first book, ‘An African Story: The Marriage’ is a profound, thought-provoking and raw look at love, set through a periscope of historical Africa. It’s a love story at heart, yet one tainted by betrayal and tragedy that results in a cinematic embroiling in everything it means to be human.



Synopsis:

Akapwon is looking for a bride. However, circumstances have caused his bride price offer to be very low and so it is always rejected. Finally he gets a bride, Maimuna, but is amazed that her father accepted his offer as he was from the Twee village. The fathers of Twee women could demand any price and prospective bridegrooms would willingly pay. Yet Akapwon, who is a poor farmer, has managed to acquire such a prize. He is suspicious. Little does he know how well-founded his suspicions are for Maimuna comes with a devastating secret.



In the nick of time, Maimuna’s parents receive an offer of marriage which would save their daughter from a painful death. Without hesitation the offer is accepted. Yet danger still threatens for it has only been postponed.



As Maimuna prepares for her wedding, anxiety consumes her.



At its core, The Marriage is a story as old as time. A story of jealousy, lust and pride, counter-balanced by the energy of love, forgiveness and acceptance. It’s a story about what it is to be human, and through its pared back simplicity, the story of Maimuna and Akapwon will anger you, move you, and remain with you in a way that you will never expect.



This story explores universal themes such as the demands of tradition versus the dictates of conscience; how confrontation, counsel and punishment can all be means of bringing a person to greater self-knowledge and positive change; and how unselfishness, self-control and compassion are needed to undergird passion in a marriage.



“It’s very hard to find historical romance novels set in Africa, let alone ones that also explore the gamut of humanity’s many vulnerabilities and innate desires,” explains Nadine. “The author is a remarkable woman who, while she won’t be thrusting herself under the public’s spotlight, has a beautiful perspective on life that transposes into fiction unlike anything else on the market.”



Continuing, “This is a very intricate and intelligent read that compels readers to reconsider many shreds of their own existence. We believe it’s an edgy yet perfect debut for our new company, and we’re so excited at the response we’re getting from readers.”



As Nadine attests to, the response has been glowing. For example, Mark Wharton comments, “I loved this book. I loved how it tackled really difficult contemporary issues within the stripped back setting of two African Villages. I loved the simple prose creating a feeling that it could have been passed down, word of mouth, through generation upon generation of village elders, encouraging debate, developing personal responsibility, and building social conscience. At its core, The Marriage is a story as old as time. A story of jealousy, lust and pride, counter-balanced by the energy of love, forgiveness and acceptance. It’s a story about what it is to be human, and somehow through its pared back simplicity, the story angered me, moved me, and remained with me in a way that I was really not expecting.”



‘An African Story: The Marriage’ is available now: http://amzn.to/2ip4Gwp.



For more information, visit the publisher’s official website: http://www.oldkingcolepublishing.com.

5 Stars - Excellent 4 Stars - Good 3 Stars - Average 2 Stars - Fair 1 Stars - Poor