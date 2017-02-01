



Newburgh Resident to Judge Group in Dog Show



Kenneth M. McDermott NEW YORK - Newburgh, New York resident, Kenneth M. McDermott, is among one of seven group judges at the 141st Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City on Monday, February 13 and Tuesday, February 14, 2017. McDermott will officiate over the Terrier Group during the evening competition held at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. The twoday, all-breed dog show will feature daytime judging from among nearly 2,800 dogs, representing 202 breeds, at Piers 92 and 94 in Manhattan.



McDermott celebrated 60 years in the sport of purebred dogs earlier this year. Early in his career he became an assistant professional handler to the Terrier handler, Seth H. Campbell. During his decades in dogs he also became a breeder, owner, professional handler, and eventually an AKC-licensed judge. Terriers are his love but he is additionally licensed for the Toy Group and the Non-Sporting Group (provisionally) as well as a variety of breeds in the Hound, Working, and Herding groups.



He has judged around the world in Ireland, England, Scotland, Wales, Mexico, and Canada, among others. Highlights include officiating at numerous national specialties including most of the Terrier breeds, Brussels Griffons, Pugs, French Bulldogs, Tibetan Terriers, Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Japanese Chins, Maltese, Papillons, Shih Tzu, Silky Terriers, and Miniature Poodles at the Poodle Club of America. This will be his 13th judging assignment at Westminster and his third time judging the Terrier Group.



“It has been a gratifying experience to have been able to work with our 2017 judges during the establishment of the panel and preparation for the show. We believe the exhibitors and spectators will have a great dog show experience being piloted by our astute panel of judges,” said Westminster Kennel Club Show Chairman David A. Helming.



This will be Helming’s first year as Show Chairman. A longtime breeder/owner, with his wife Peggy, of Newfoundlands, Portuguese Water Dogs, and Norwich Terriers, they reside in Flemington, NJ.



This will also be the first year that Westminster’s Director of Communications Gail Miller Bisher will be joining the live FS1 broadcast team as the dog expert.



“I can’t wait to share the thrilling experience of a live dog show as iconic as Westminster with the dog-loving public,” said Bisher, a longtime owner/breeder/handler of Bearded Collies and AKC judge. “It will be exciting to see which Best of Breed winners the judges select to grace the green carpet at Madison Square Garden.”



Westminster Week TV Broadcast Schedule

Sunday, February 12, 2017

The Masters Agility Championship at Westminster Finals will air on FS1 - from 8pm - 10pm ET.

Monday, February 13, 2017

Selected live coverage of Breed judging and Masters Obedience Championship at Westminster competition will broadcast LIVE on Nat Geo WILD, 2pm - 4pm ET.

From Madison Square Garden the 141st Annual Westminster Kennel Club’s Dog Show Group competitions will broadcast LIVE on FS1 from 8pm - 11pm ET. (Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting, and Herding Groups).

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Selected live coverage of Breed judging and Junior Showmanship Preliminaries will broadcast LIVE on Nat Geo WILD, 2pm - 4pm ET.

From Madison Square Garden the 141st Annual Westminster Kennel Club’s Dog Show Group competitions and famed Best in Show judging will broadcast LIVE on FS1 from 8pm - 11pm ET. (Sporting, Working and Terrier Groups, then Best in Show).

The dog show is preceded on Saturday, Feb. 11, by the 4th Annual Masters Agility Championship at Westminster on Pier 94 as part of the “Meet & Compete” event which also includes AKC Meet The Breeds® on Piers 92 and 94. All events are presented by Purina Pro Plan.

