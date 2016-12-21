



Elaine Stewart (Eggleston)



Elaine Stewart (Eggleston) Elaine Stewart (Eggleston) passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2016, after battling several illnesses.



Elaine was born in Newburgh, NY on October 23, 1933. She was the daughter of the late Warrington and Lucille Eggleston. She was the devoted wife of the late A.G. Stewart and was the mother of four children: Charles (Lisa) Eggleston, Ralph (Cindy) Eggleston, Debra Eggleston Johnson (Barbara) and Anthony (Tamara) Stewart. She was the beloved sister of three brothers, William Eggleston, and predeceased by Warren Eggleston and Wellington (Skippy) Eggleston. Other survivors include 13 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 6 great great grandchildren and a host of loving nieces, nephews, godchildren and friends.



Elaine worked for many years at the Regal Bag Pocketbook Factory. She also worked in the Newburgh Enlarged City School District for 38 years prior to her retirement in 2000.

She was baptized in 1946 at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Newburgh where she faithfully served in many capacities throughout the years, which include Church Clerk, Sunday School/Vacation Bible School Teacher, a member of the Usher Board, the Trustee Board as well as the Echo Choral Ensemble. She always enjoyed playing card games and traveling with her family and friends.



Calling hours will be held from 9 am - 11am on Thursday, December 22 with funeral services to follow at 11:00 am at the Ebenezer Baptist Church, 76 First St., Newburgh NY. Pastor Bruce Davis officiating.



