Army Falls in Series Finale to BU



The Army West Point softball team fell to Boston University, 11-1, in the series finale Sunday.
BOSTON, MASS. – The Army West Point softball team fell to Boston University, 11-1, in the series finale Sunday.

The Black Knights dropped to 27-15 overall and 7-5 in the Patriot League, while the Terriers jump to 14-21 and 6-3.

Army is now 8-5 in the all-time series against BU.Ashley Yoo becomes the first Cadet to record 40 hits this season after going 2-for-2. She also documented her eighth multi-hit effort of the year.

Team co-captain Alee Rashenskas’s leadoff single in the first brought her career total to 209, tying her for sixth on Army’s all-time list.

Maddie Kim drove in her 10th run of the season, becoming the seventh player on the team with double-digit RBIs.

Rookie Katie Ontiveros stretched her on-base streak to 10 games after walking in the first inning.

