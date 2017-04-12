PHOTO GALLERY
Poirier’s No-Hitter Lifts Army to Series Sweep



EASTON, PA. – The Army West Point softball team completed its series sweep over Lafayette with a 1-0 victory behind Renee Poirier’s second no-hitter of the season Sunday at Metzgar Fields.

The Black Knigths improve to 27-11 on the season and 7-2 in Patriot League play, while the Leopards dropped to 4-16 overall and 1-8 in league contests.

Poirier began the game by retiring the first 10 batters she faced, allowing only two base runners throughout the entire contest. Both of those came in the fourth inning when Poirier issued a full-count walk to Jenna Orlando and hit Brooke Wensel two batters later.

The big blast of the day came off the bat of rookie Katie Ontiveros, who drove a 1-2 pitch over the right center wall for the only run of the game.

The Black Knights continue their seven-game road trip with a mid-week tilt at Fairfield Wednesday at 3 p.m.

