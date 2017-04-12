



New Paltz Hawks Split Twinbill With Buffalo State



SUNY NP Fallon Spriggs By Colleen Gonzalez



FREDONIA – The State University of New York at New Paltz softball team won its first game against State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) foe Buffalo State, 4-1, before falling 4-2 to the host Bengals in game two on Sunday at SUNY Fredonia’s Blue Devil Stadium.



The Hawks move to 6-12, 4-2 SUNYAC and continue SUNYAC play tomorrow when they face Fredonia at 12 p.m. Buffalo State improves to 5-15, 1-3 SUNYAC.



Game One: New Paltz 4, Buffalo State 1



Junior Taylor Leonette, junior Lauren Cappello, senior Fallon Spriggs and sophomore Shannon Fee each scored a run in the top of the first to seal the win for New Paltz.



Leonette went 1-for-4 at the plate while Cappello was 1-for-3 with one RBI and Spriggs was 1-for-2. Senior Nicole DeCosta and junior Julia Perhacs also tallied one RBI each in the contest.



Cappello took home the win in the circle, pitching all seven innings and allowing four hits while striking out seven batters.



Sophomore Emma Ruggerio went 1-for-3 with one run at the plate for the Bengals while junior Danielle Szymkowiak went 1-for-2 with one RBI. Sophomore Allie Block earned the loss in the circle, giving up four hits, walking five batters while striking out three.



Game Two: Buffalo State 4, New Paltz 2



New Paltz landed first on the scoreboard in the top of the first as Spriggs singled to bat in sophomore Taylor LaFrance. LaFrance would smack a single of her own in the following inning to bring home freshman Caroline Alicandri to make it a 2-0 game in the Hawks’ favor.



The Bengals responded in the bottom of the second with a two RBI single by freshman Kaelee Lynch to tie up the score before junior Melissa Woods handed Buffalo State the lead with an RBI single through the left side. The Bengals ultimately sealed the final 4-2 tally with one final run in the top of the third.



Junior Alexa Mastando went 3-for-4 at the plate while Alicandri went 2-for-3 with one run. LaFrance finished the game going 1-for-2 with one run and one RBI.



Senior Kiersten Carlomagno took the loss in the circle, giving up three runs, and three errors while walking one batter in two innings of work.



Lynch, Block and senior Laura Crooks all went 1-for-3 at the plate. Block pitched all seven innings to earn the win, giving up nine hits and one error while striking out three batters and walking three.