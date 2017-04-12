



MSMC Blue Knights Earn Split at Purchase



Cindy Connoly drove in four runs in game two on Saturday. PURCHASE – The Mount Saint Mary College Softball team saw its eight game winning streak stopped on Saturday with a Skyline Conference split on the road at Purchase. After dropping game one 2-1, freshman Bridget Bennett worked a one hitter and Cindy Connoly drove in four runs in a 13-1 game two victory.



Game 1: Purchase 2 – Mount Saint Mary 1



Purchase stopped the Mount’s eight game run with a two run sixth inning and overcame a one run deficit. The Knights opened the scoring in the top of the sixth inning with their only run with a one out run scoring single from Breanna DePasquale.



After Michelle Surdan worked a one out walk and Kathryn Eiler reached one an error, DePasquale drove in the team’s only run of the game with a single to third base. Connoly followed with a single to left, but the Knights had a runner cut down at home to thwart the rally.



Purchase answered in the home half of the inning with its only two runs which proved to be enough. The Panthers strung together four hits in the inning, including back-to-back run scoring doubles from Mary Adams and Rachel Stockinger.



Adams and Stockinger each finished 2-for-3 in the game for Purchase with an RBI. Adams and Victoria Capone-Froio scored the Panthers’ runs in the win.



The Knights were held to just three hits in the opener with Amanda Almodovar, DePasquale and Connoly all producing singles. Surdan scored the team’s lone run and drew a pair of walks in the game.



Connoly suffered her first loss in the circle since March 15 in her ninth complete game of the season. She fell to 5-3 after allowing two runs on seven hits and striking out six. Nicole Fortuna picked up the win for Purchase, allowing a single run on three singles and fanning five.



Game 2: Mount Saint Mary 13 – Purchase 1



After being stifled in the opener on Saturday, the Knights broke game two opener early with six runs in their first two at-bats. Connoly cleared the bases with a three-run double in the first inning to start the scoring and added a run scoring single in the second. Shannon Sommer doubled home a run in the second and Surdan chased home Sommer as the Knights opened an early 6-0 lead.



After Purchase got a run in the bottom of the second, the Knights finishes things off with seven tallies in the top of the fourth inning. Lauren Oury drove in two runs with a base hit and DePasquale drove in her second run of the day with a single. Bennett worked a bases loaded walk to close out the scoring in the inning that saw the Knights record five base hits.



After being held to three singles in the opener, the Knights pounded out 16 hits in game two and featured all nine players with a hit and five players with at least two safeties. Eiler and Connoly each went 3-for-3 with Connoly driving in four and Eiler scoring twice in driving in one.



Sommer, Surdan and DePasquale all recorded a pair of hits and two runs scored with Sommer and Oury finishing with two RBI apiece. Bennett drew a pair of walks and Almodovar swiped a pair of bases.



Bennett picked up her fifth win of the season in her third complete game. After working her first career shutout in her last outing, Bennett allowed one hit in 5.0 innings and struck out two. She moved to 5-3 on the season and lowered her season earned run average to 2.52.



Following Saturday's split, Mount Saint Mary stands at 12-8 overall on the season and 7-1 in Skyline Conference play.