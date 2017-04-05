



SUNY NP Splits with Plattsburgh in Opener



CHESTER – The State University of New York at New Paltz softball team split its State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) twinbill with SUNY Plattsburgh on Monday at the Frozen Ropes Training Center. The Hawks fell to the Cardinals, 4-2, in game one before bouncing back in game two for a 2-0 victory.



The Hawks improve to 3-11, 1-1 SUNYAC and are back at the Frozen Ropes Training Center tomorrow when they host SUNY Potsdam at 11 a.m. Plattsburgh moves up to 11-9, 3-1 SUNYAC.



Game 1: Plattsburgh 4, New Paltz 2



Despite Plattsburgh landing first on the scoreboard in the opening inning, the Hawks tied it up 1-1 as junior Lauren Capello doubled to bat in senior Fallon Spriggs. New Paltz took the lead in the bottom of the third as junior Taylor Leonette scored off of a single from Capello but the Cardinals rallied in the top of the fourth with three scored runs to take home the 4-2 victory.



Capello went 2-for-3 with two RBI while Leonette finished 2-for-4 with one run and Spriggs recorded three stolen bases. Capello also took the loss in the circle, allowing eight runs and four hits while striking out six batters.



Junior Amanda Tantillo went 2-for-3 for the Cardinals and tallied one RBI while sophomore Jennifer Groat, freshman Haliegh Agans, junior Kelsey Gage and sophomore Amy Glashoff each went 1-for-3 with one run. Junior Katie Pitkin allowed just two runs off six hits and struck out five batters to earn the win in the circle.



Game 2: New Paltz 2, Plattsburgh 0



The Hawks took the lead in the bottom of the first and never looked back as sophomore Taylor LaFrance took advantage of a free ball to score home followed by Capello reaching the plate off of a bunt by Spriggs. New Paltz kept the Cardinals at bay for the remainder of the game to seal the shutout.



Spriggs went 1-for-2 with one RBI while junior Julia Perhacs went 1-for-3 at the plate. Senior Kiersten Carlomagno allowed only two hits in the pitcher’s circle to take home the win.

Senior Hope VanBrocklin went 1-for-2 for Plattsburgh with Agans going 1-for-3 at the plate. Freshman Rhea Pitkin took the loss in the circle, giving up two runs off two hits while striking out five batters and walking six.