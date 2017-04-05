Marist Red Foxes Softball Sweep Cornell





WEST POINT – The Army softball team was swept in its doubleheader against Holy Cross, dropping 4-2 and 5-2 decisions on Sunday at the Army Softball Complex.



The Black Knights dropped to 22-11 on the season and 4-2 in the Patriot League, while the Crusaders improved to 5-16 overall and 2-1 in league play.



Army drops to 68-29 in the all-time series against Holy Cross. The Crusaders defeated the Black Knights in a series for the first time since 2014.



Senior co-captain Alee Rashenskas became the seventh player in program history to record 200 career hits with a single to left field in the sixth inning of game two. She also recorded her team-best seventh multi-hit game of the season in the series finale.



Freshman Lacey Swafford became the fourth Black Knight this season to reach 25 hits. Swafford and Ashley Yoo stretched their hitting streaks to six games, the longest active streak on the team. Yoo has now reached safely in 11 straight games, a career best.Junior Gladys Esparza-Gallegos produced a pair of two-hit games today, bringing her season total to four.



The Black Knights conclude their five-game home stand against Hartford with a Wednesday doubleheader. First pitch is slated for 3:30 p.m. 5 Stars - Excellent 4 Stars - Good 3 Stars - Average 2 Stars - Fair 1 Stars - Poor