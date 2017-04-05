



The Mount Runs their Winning Streak to Six



Colleen Dunn worked a pair of shutouts for the Knights on Sunday. BRONX – The Mount Saint Mary College Softball team ran its winning streak to six games on Sunday night with a Skyline Conference doubleheader sweep of Yeshiva. The Knights posted a 21-0 game one win in which they recorded 14 hits and went on to tame game two 27-0 with 25 safeties.



Game 1: Mount Saint Mary 21 – Yeshiva 0



The Knights picked up the first of two shutouts on Sunday scoring in each of its five at-bats. After scoring a single run in the first, the Knights plated three runs in the second, six in the third, four in the fourth and seven more in the fifth. Eight Knights finished with a run and Colleen Dunn picked up the shutout in the circle for the Mount.



Sophomore Nicolette Moustouka led the offensive attack with a 3-for-4 effort at the plate with three runs scored and an RBI. Shannon Sommer, Lauren Oury, Allysun Adams and Emily Lang all recorded a pair of hits, with Adams ripping a triple.



Courtney Barbara drew four walks in the game and scored four times, with Adams driving in four runs. Lang and Taylor Canto each finished the game one win with three runs scored for the Knights.



Dunn picked up her first win of the season with a complete game. She allowed two hits and one walk in the opener while striking out nine Yeshiva batters.



Game 2: Mount Saint Mary 27 – Yeshiva 0



The Mount Saint Mary picked up right where it left off in game two, pounding out 25 hits, including four extra base hits. Seven Mount Saint Mary players finished the second half of the set with at least two hits and each starter scored at least two runs. Dunn picked up her second shutout of the day with a second complete game effort.



Lang finished off a strong second game out of the leadoff spot with a 5-for-5 effort with six runs and three RBI for the Knights. Moustouka rounded out game two a perfect 6-for-6 with three runs and four driven in in the Mount’s sixth consecutive win.



Barbara and Bridget Bennett rounded out the win with three hits each, while freshman Bianca Marlet drew three walks and scored five times. Barbara added four RBI and joined Oury with three runs scored.



Dunn worked 5.0 more innings in game two, allowing two hits and a pair of walks. She fanned seven hitters as she moved to 2-1 on the season and lowered her earned run average to 1.79.