



Mount Opens Conference Play With Two Tight Wins



Cindy Connoly struck out 13 in a 3-2 game one victory and earned her first save of the season in a 5-4 game two triumph. BRONXVILLE – The Mount Saint Mary College Softball team opened the Skyline Conference schedule on Sunday with a pair of one run victories over Sarah Lawrence. Cindy Connoly struck out 13 in a 3-2 game one victory and earned her first save of the season in a 5-4 game two triumph.



Game 1: Mount Saint Mary 3 – Sarah Lawrence 2



Connoly was the story for the Knights in game one, fanning a season-high 13 batters. She struck out the side in order twice and allowed just a pair of balls to be put in play over the first four frames. She reached double-figures in strikeouts for the third time and allowed two runs on four hits as she moved to 3-2 on the season.



The Knights got on the board in the fourth inning when Michelle Surdan crossed on an infield single from Taylor Canto. After Kamaron McNair led off the fifth with a home run to even the score, the Knights responded with a pair of runs in the home half of the inning to pull in front for good in the game.



With the score tied 1-1, Breanna DePasquale plated Shannon Sommer with a single and Kathryn Eiler drove in DePasquale with the eventual game winning run with a double down the left field line.



Sarah Lawrence got a run closer in the sixth when Taryn Parra homered and the Gryphons put the tying run in scoring position in the seventh before Connoly got a pop out and line out to end the threat and secure the win for the Mount.



Eiler finished game one 2-for-3 with a double and the game winning RBI with Sommer and Surdan each recording a hit and a run scored. DePasquale drove in her team leading ninth run of the season for the Knights.



Sarah Lawrence received a 2-for-3 effort at the plate from McNair, with Mikayla Cunningham suffering the loss after working 6.0 innings and allowing three runs on six hits.



Game 2: Mount Saint Mary 5 – Sarah Lawrence 4



The Knights found themselves trailing 3-0 in the fifth inning of game two before pulling in front for good with five runs in the home half of the inning. The Knights strung together five hits and took advantage of two Sarah Lawrence errors to secure the sweep.



Surdan scored the team’s first run of the game on an error with Nicolette Moustouka and Sommer following with run scoring singles. Moustouka scored on a fielder’s choice and Eiler delivered the game winning run for the second time on Sunday when she drove in Sommer with a sacrifice fly.



Sarah Lawrence mounted another late inning charge when it plated a run in the sixth and loaded the bases with no one out. Mackenzie Mindish drove in a run with a double to left center and with the bases loaded and two out Connoly came on to strike out Penna to secure the lead.



Connoly worked a perfect seventh for the save, including a strikeout of McNair to end the game.



Bridget Bennet finished game two 2-for-2 with a double and a run scored with Surdan doubling and scoring a run. Sommer, Amanda Almodovar and Eiler all drove in runs with Almodovar stealing one of the team’s three bases in the game.



With Sunday’s sweep, the Knights stand at 5-7 overall on the season and to 2-0 in conference play.

