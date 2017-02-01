



Marist Red Foxes Threes Push them Past Canisius



Claire Oberdorf was the high scorer for Marist, totaling 19 points and setting a career high with 12 rebounds. POUGHKEEPSIE - The Marist women’s basketball team outdueled the Canisius Golden Griffins in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference home contest, by a score of 67 to 60, on Saturday night. With the victory the Red Foxes move to 9-12 on the season, and 6-5 in conference, while Canisius moves to 6-15 overall, and 5-7 in MAAC action.



Claire Oberdorf was the high scorer for Marist, totaling 19 points and setting a career high with 12 rebounds. Kendall Baab also set a career high with 14 points and pitched in with three assists. The Red Foxes hit 13 three-pointers, shooting 38.2 percent from long-range.



The Red Foxes and Golden Griffins opened scoring slowly, but as the first quarter progressed, both teams looked to score from behind the three-point line. Offensive rebounds and turnovers gave Marist multiple second chance opportunities, which they were able to turn into points. Despite Marist going four for eight from behind the three-point arc, the quarter ended with Canisius leading by a score of 19-18.



Rebekah Hand led the Marist offense in the first with seven points, and added two rebounds. The Red Foxes dominated the offensive glass, grabbing seven offensive rebounds in the first quarter of play.



Both teams continued to rely on the three-pointer early in the second quarter, with the scoring pace slowing. Oberdorf scored five straight to keep the score close, but Canisius three-pointers allowed them to maintain their lead. Hand hit a three off a steal to close the gap and bring the Red Foxes within a point. Cold shooting and turnovers by the Golden Griffins allowed Marist to only trail by a margin of 30-28 going into the halftime break.



Maura Fitzpatrick contributed seven points and four rebounds in the half, and Baab dished out three assists. For the Golden Griffins, senior guard Lauren D’Hont led all scorers with 12 points in 18 minutes.



The Marist Athletic Department honored the Women’s Softball team during a halftime ceremony in which players received their MAAC Championship rings.



Oberdorf opened the second half of play with back-to-back three-pointers, giving the Red Foxes their first lead since the opening quarter. Inside scoring by Lovísa Henningsdóttir, and strong defensive guard play highlighted the first half of the third quarter. Kendall Baab’s scoring from inside the paint and behind the three-point arc helped extend the Red Foxes’ lead. A last-second field goal cut the Marist lead to five going into the final period of play.



The Red Foxes shot 45.8 percent from the field in the second half, and 43.8 percent from behind the arc, and got 11 points off the bench.



Oberdorf continued her hot shooting from outside in the fourth quarter, while freshman guard Hannah Hand added to the lead with two three-point baskets. The Red Foxes heated up with a 9-0 scoring run to stave off a comeback attempt from the Golden Griffins. Canisius was able to cut the score to just four points, but a clutch offensive rebound by Baab, followed by a bucket by Fitzpatrick helped the extend the home team’s lead. Free throws by Oberdorf and Baab helped ice the game for Marist.



The Red Foxes will look to avenge their last loss to Siena with a contest on the road this Wednesday, Feb. 1.Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.