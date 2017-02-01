



First-Place Bucknell Tops Army Black Knights Women



Army Black Knights Aliyah Murray LEWISBURG, PA. – The Army West Point women’s basketball team cut a 13-point deficit down to one late in the fourth quarter, but never came all the way back in a 68-62 setback to Patriot League-leading Bucknell on Saturday evening at Sojka Pavilion.



Army slips to 14-6 overall and 5-4 in the Patriot League with the setback, while Bucknell stays unbeaten in the league and moves to 17-3 and 9-0. The win gives the Bison its 18th straight regular-season victory in the Patriot League action.



Junior Aliyah Murray scored 13 points and added five rebounds and a career-high-tying five steals, while classmate Janae McNeal also chipped in 13 points. Sophomore Madison Hovren contributed 11 points, nine boards and four steals, and junior Margaret Anne Hubbell netted eight points to tie her career best in a Patriot League game.



Kaitlyn Slagus had a double-double for Bucknell with 22 points and 13 rebounds, while Claire DeBoer also reached a double-double, with 15 points and 12 boards. Suné Swart added 19 points.



Army closes out its two-game road swing at Lafayette on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m.