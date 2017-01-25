



New Paltz Hawks Top Buffalo State, 76-38



New Paltz guard Marion Dietz paced the Hawks with 18 points and pulled down a team-high nine boards. Photo: Melissa C. By Colleen Gonzalez



BUFFALO – Three individual women’s basketball players from the State University of New York at New Paltz scored double-digit points as the Hawks defeated State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) foe Buffalo State on Saturday afternoon.



Freshman guard Marion Dietz paced the Hawks with 18 points and pulled down a team-high nine boards. Sophomore Lindsay Bettke added 15 points while senior forward Courtney Irby chipped in 10 points off the bench.



For the Bengals, junior guard Caleh McLean tallied a team-high 10 points while sophomore forward Princella McCullough chipped in eight points and five rebounds.



New Paltz shot 25-of-57 from the floor (43.9 percent), made 17-of-21 shots from the line (81.0 percent) and held a 39-32 advantage in rebounds while scoring 21 bench points and recording 32 points off turnovers.



The Hawks pushed a wide 24-11 margin at the end of the opening quarter and would not let up the pressure despite the Bengals efforts to cut the deficit. Buffalo State would rope the score to 15 (36-21) at intermission but New Paltz dominated the third quarter, outscore the Bengals 22-6, for a large 58-27 gap.



Buffalo State managed to score only 11 more points in the fourth period for a 66-38 margin but could go no further as the Hawks pushed a 10-0 run to seal the final tally and the game.



The Hawks rise to 9-7, 6-4 SUNYAC and are back in action on Friday, Jan. 27 when they travel to SUNY Potsdam for a 7:30 p.m. contest.