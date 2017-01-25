



Navy Edges Army Women’s Basketball



WEST POINT – The Army women’s basketball team had a pair of chances to tie the game late with a three-pointer, but rimmed out on both attempts during a 63-58 setback to Navy in a Patriot League contest on Saturday afternoon at Christl Arena.



Army slips to 14-5 overall and 5-3 in the Patriot League with the loss, while Navy moves to 14-5 and 7-1.



Sophomore Madison Hovren paced three double-digit scorers for the Black Knights, finishing with 14 points to go along with eight rebounds. Junior Aliyah Murray notched her second straight double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds. Junior Destinee Morris also reached double figures with 12 points, while adding a career-high five assists.



Navy was led by Sarita Condie, who had a game-high 15 points, and Hannah Fenske, who added 12.



The Black Knights take a week off from competition before returning to the court on Saturday, Jan. 28 to face Patriot League-leading Bucknell for a 6 p.m. contest in Lewisburg, Pa.