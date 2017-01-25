



Marist Red Foxes Fall in Close Game to Siena



POUGHKEEPSIE - The Marist women’s basketball fell in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference home game against Siena 69-68 Friday night at McCann Arena. With the loss, the Red Foxes fall to 8-11 overall and 5-4 in conference play. Siena moves to 7-12 overall and 6-4 in conference play.



Freshman Hannah Hand led the Red Foxes with 21 points, six rebounds, four assists and was one of four Red Foxes in double figures. Sophomore Claire Oberdorf scored 18 points, went 3-for-4 from three-point range and had five assists while freshman Rebekah Hand had 12 points, seven rebounds, and two assists. Sophomore Lovisa Henningsdottir had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds, while sophomore Maura Fitzpatrick had a game-high 12 rebounds.



After the first quarter the Red Foxes were trailing by four. The Hand sisters scored six of the 10 first quarter points for Marist. Hannah Hand dished four points and Rebekah drained two. Oberdorf scored the remaining points by going 4-for-4 from the free-throw line. After early missed shots to begin the new quarter, the Saints lead continued to grow to nine due to strong defense and quick three-pointers by sophomores Karolina Severona and Jackie Benitez.



A quick two by Oberdorf and quick three drained by Hannah Hand with 1:08 remaining closed the half with Marist trailing 27-23.



After a quick trade of baskets to start the third, Hennigsdottir poured in a three to shrink the Saints lead to just one. Siena then went on a 12-2 run, but a pair of threes by Hannah Hand and Laura Fitzpatrick cut the lead to just five to close the third.



Neither team led by more than five in the game’s final four minutes. A three-pointer by Oberdorf brought Marist to within two at 65-63 with 1:58 to go. After forcing a Siena turnover, a three-point play by Henningsdottir gave the Red Foxes their first lead of the game at 66-65 with 1:10 to play.



Two free throws by Fitzpatrick extended Marist’s lead to 68-65 with 36 seconds left. However, the Saints took the lead on layups on back-to-back possessions by Denisha Petty-Evans and Jackie Benitez. The Red Foxes had a pair of three-pointers for the win in the game’s winning seconds, but neither was able to fall.



Benitez paced Siena with 20 points, followed closely by Meghan Donohue with 19.



The Red Foxes will return home when they face Iona in another Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference contest on Thursday, Jan. 26. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. 5 Stars - Excellent 4 Stars - Good 3 Stars - Average 2 Stars - Fair 1 Stars - Poor