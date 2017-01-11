



Black Knights Women Slip Up at Loyola



Army Junior Aliyah Murray added nine points off the bench as the Army West Point women’s basketball team fell 71-62 to Loyola in Patriot League action Sunday. BALTIMORE, MD. – The Army West Point women’s basketball team trimmed an early 18-point deficit down to three points midway through the fourth quarter, but couldn’t come all the way back during a 71-62 loss to Loyola in Patriot League action on Sunday afternoon at Reitz Arena.



Army slips to 11-4 overall and 2-2 in the Patriot League, while Loyola moves to 7-8 and 3-1.



Sophomore Madison Hovren posted her fourth consecutive double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds. The double-double was her 10th of the season. Junior Aliyah Murray added nine points off the bench, and classmate Janae McNeal contributed eight points, eight rebounds and four assists. Juniors Lena’ Hicks and Daizjah Morris each totaled seven points.



Lauren Daugherty netted a game-high 31 points for Loyola, while Stephanie Karcz chipped in 15 points. Bri Betz-White scored 11 points and Lisa Mirarchi added 10 points and seven rebounds.



The Black Knights head to Colgate on Wednesday, Jan. 11 for a Patriot League matchup scheduled for noon.