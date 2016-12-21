PHOTO GALLERY
Army Improves to 9-2 with Win Over Mercy



WEST POINT – The Army West Point women’s basketball team closed out the nonleague portion of its schedule with a 90-48 victory over Mercy College on Saturday afternoon at Christl Arena.

 Army finishes nonconference play 9-2 after the win, while Mercy falls to 1-9 overall.

 Sophomore Madison Hovren led Army with a game-high 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting, while adding a game-high-tying seven rebounds. Junior Destinee Morris added 12 points off the bench, knocking down 4-of-6 from three-point range, and freshman Morgann Yancey tallied a career-best 12 points on a perfect 4-of-4 showing from long range.

 Sophomore Jess Lewis added nine points, junior Lena’ Hicks contributed eight points and five boards, and freshman Libby Tacka scored six points on 2-of-2 three-point shooting.
Latisha Clark paced Mercy with 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Black Knights take 12 days off from competition before traveling to Bethlehem, Pa., to begin their Patriot League schedule against Lehigh on Friday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m.

