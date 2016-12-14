PHOTO GALLERY
Women's Basketball Today is December 22nd, 2016|Hudson Valley Press - More Than News |Bookmark HVPress!



December 14th, 2016

Balanced Effort Sends Army Past Delaware



Army Black Knights Destinee Morris
NEWARK, DE – The Army West Point women’s basketball team got back on the winning track with a 61-47 victory over Delaware on Sunday afternoon at the Bob Carpenter Center.
Army improves to 8-2 on the year following the win, while Delaware falls to 6-4.

Sophomore Madison Hovren finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds for her sixth straight double-double, while junior Destinee Morris netted 11 points off the bench. Junior Aliyah Murray came two points shy of a double-double, with eight points and 11 rebounds.

Junior Janae McNeal notched eight points, three assists and three steals, and sophomore Jess Lewis totaled seven points.

Nicole Enabosi finished with an 11-point, 13-rebound double-double for Delaware, and Sadé Chatman paced the Blue Hens with 14 points.

Army completes in regular-season nonconference schedule with a home game against Mercy on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2006-2016 The Hudson Valley Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

              Let Your Voice Be Heard ... Fill Out the Reader Response Form Below
Your name:
Your email:
Article Title:
Comment Text:


*Posts do not appear immediately




 











My holiday shopping is done:
In Person
On Line
I dont shop

Google

 

HEADLINES

 






HVPress.net | Copyright © 2006-2016 Hudson Valley Press. All rights reserved. | Use of this site indicates your agreement to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy for our Site. | HVPress.net 