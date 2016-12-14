



Balanced Effort Sends Army Past Delaware



Army Black Knights Destinee Morris NEWARK, DE – The Army West Point women’s basketball team got back on the winning track with a 61-47 victory over Delaware on Sunday afternoon at the Bob Carpenter Center.

Army improves to 8-2 on the year following the win, while Delaware falls to 6-4.



Sophomore Madison Hovren finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds for her sixth straight double-double, while junior Destinee Morris netted 11 points off the bench. Junior Aliyah Murray came two points shy of a double-double, with eight points and 11 rebounds.



Junior Janae McNeal notched eight points, three assists and three steals, and sophomore Jess Lewis totaled seven points.



Nicole Enabosi finished with an 11-point, 13-rebound double-double for Delaware, and Sadé Chatman paced the Blue Hens with 14 points.



Army completes in regular-season nonconference schedule with a home game against Mercy on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. 5 Stars - Excellent 4 Stars - Good 3 Stars - Average 2 Stars - Fair 1 Stars - Poor