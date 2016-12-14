PHOTO GALLERY
Women's Basketball Today is December 22nd, 2016|Hudson Valley Press - More Than News |Bookmark HVPress!



December 14th, 2016

Hawks Enjoy Catskill Cup Win Over Oneonta



Four players finished in double-figures for the SUNY New Paltz women’s basketball team as the Hawks handed visiting SUNY Oneonta a 61-48 defeat on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Colleen Gonzalez
By Ryan Novitsky

NEW PALTZ – Four players finished in double-figures for the State University of New York at New Paltz women’s basketball team as the Hawks handed visiting SUNY Oneonta a 61-48 defeat on Saturday afternoon at the Hawk Center in SUNYAC action. With the win, the Hawks still trail the Red Dragons, 13-10, in the Catskill Cup rivalry.

Both senior guard/forward Kit Small and senior forward Courtney Irby scored 14 points to lead New Paltz (5-4, 2-2 SUNYAC), and combined for 17 rebounds and eight assists.
Sophomore guard Lindsay Bettke tallied 12 points behind four three-pointers while senior guard/forward Morgan Roessler notched 10 points and eight boards in 27 minutes of action.
The Red Dragons (5-4, 2-2 SUNYAC) were led by Cara Adams, who scored 13 points, and Alexa Amalbert, who grabbed 12 rebounds.

New Paltz did not start the first quarter as planned, trailing Oneonta 10-4 with 5:50 to go. But the Hawks countered with a 6-0 spurt, capped off by a three from Bettke to knot the contest at 10-10. The opening period ended deadlocked at 15-15.

The second stanza was friendlier to the Hawks as the home team went ahead by six, 25-16, with 2:54 to play before halftime. However, the Red Dragons responded on a 9-0 run before break to tie the contest at 25-25 going into intermission.

The Hawks began the second half on a 7-0 tear as Roessler and Irby both knocked down buckets to give New Paltz a 32-25 lead. Oneonta climbed to within two (33-31) but the home team didn’t back down and claimed a 38-33 edge going into the final quarter.

The fourth quarter was kind to New Paltz as the Hawks extended their advantage to nine points (50-41) with under four minutes to play. Key free throws down the stretch by Small and Irby iced the important SUNYAC win for New Paltz.

Copyright 2006-2016 The Hudson Valley Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

              Let Your Voice Be Heard ... Fill Out the Reader Response Form Below
Your name:
Your email:
Article Title:
Comment Text:


*Posts do not appear immediately




 











My holiday shopping is done:
In Person
On Line
I dont shop

Google

 

HEADLINES

 






HVPress.net | Copyright © 2006-2016 Hudson Valley Press. All rights reserved. | Use of this site indicates your agreement to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy for our Site. | HVPress.net 