



Blue Knights Collect Seventh Straight Win



The Mount Saint Mary College Women’s Basketball team won its seventh straight game to open the season on Sunday with a 57-36 Skyline Conference triumph over visiting Yeshiva. Jessica Rini produced a double-double in the victory. Hudson Valley Press File/CHUCK STEWART, JR. NEWBURGH – The Mount Saint Mary College Women’s Basketball team won its seventh straight game to open the season on Sunday with a 57-36 Skyline Conference triumph over visiting Yeshiva. Jessica Rini produced a double-double in the victory, as the 2016-17 Knights join the 1999-00 squad with seven straight victories to begin the campaign.



After trailing 13-12 at the end of the first quarter, the Mount held Yeshiva to just two points in the second frame and ran out to a 33-15 halftime ead after netting 21 points in the second 10 minutes. Yeshiva went 1-for-11 from the floor in the second frame, while the Knights shot an even 50-percent in 18 attempts.



Although the Mount shot just 37.5-percent from the floor in the opening 20 minutes and 1-for-8 from three-point range, it held an 18 point advantage at the break. Eight different Mount Saint Mary players scored prior to halftime, led by six points each from Rini and Bridget Kelly.



Coming out of halftime, Rini pushed the Knights in front 35-15 under a minute into the third period before Yeshiva converted its first field goal since the 6:53 mark of the second stanza on a Michal Alge three-pointer with 8:04 left in the third frame.



The Knights allowed Yeshiva to with 14 points twice in the third quarter, before taking a 49-27 advantage into the final 10 minutes. Yeshiva would get as close as 19 points in the final quarter on an Alge free-throw in the final 1:41, but a Kassidy Hallum conversion with 36 ticks left sealed the 21 point win for the Mount.



The Knights were held to 32.3-percent shooting for the game, a season low, and went just 2-for-17 from the three-point range. The Mount dominated the paint in the game, outscoring Yeshiva 20-4 inside, and turned 26 turnovers into 19 points on the day. Mount Saint Mary secured 16 offensive rebounds in the game, leading to an 18-2 edge in second chance points.

Mount Saint Mary saw 10 different players find the scoring column in the game, led by 11 points off the bench from Kelly who added three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Rini was one of two players with double-figure rebounds with 11, chipping in with 10 points on 5-for-10 shooting on the day.



Kayla Cleare wrapped up the day with nine points and a game-high 12 rebounds, to go along with three blocked shots. Five players finished with two assists in the game, including Janae Graham who contributed seven points.



Sunday's victory moves Mount Saint Mary to a perfect 7-0 on the season and to an unbeaten 4-0 in Skyline Conference play.