



First and Final Frames Push Marist Past Boston



POUGHKEEPSIE - The Marist women’s basketball team defeated the Boston University Terriers, 76-57, on Dec. 10 in McCann Arena. The win brings Marist to 3-7 overall, while Boston University moves to 1-9.



Sophomore guard Claire Oberdorf finished with her first career double-double on 11 points and 10 rebounds. Freshman guard Rebekah Hand led the Red Foxes in scoring with 17 points on 5-for-16 shooting.



The Red Foxes controlled the game from the very beginning with their three-point shooting, knocking down five of their 11 first quarter three-point attempts. Hannah and Rebekah Hand both netted two threes in the opening period and Oberdorf added another one.



Marist continued its hot shooting from behind the arc throughout the game, hitting 14 of 31 three-point attempts. Sophomore forward Lovisa Henningsdottir knocked down three triples in the fourth quarter to seal the victory for the Red Foxes. She finished the night with 13 points and five rebounds.



All five of Marist’s starters notched double- digit points and each of them knocked down at least one three-point shot in the game. Sophomore forward Maura Fitzpatrick finished with a team-high eight assists and also contributed 12 points in the victory. Hannah Hand ended up with 11 points and four assists.



Terriers’ center Sophie Beaudry drained a game-high 20 points on 7-for-13 from the field. Senior guard Sarah Hope added 18 points and a trio of assists. Marist outrebounded Boston University 42-36.



The Red Foxes will head on the road for their next game against Dartmouth on Saturday, December 17. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. in Leede Arena.