



Marist Red Foxes Fall to First Place Monmouth



Marist Red Foxes Brian Parker POUGHKEEPSIE - The Marist men’s basketball team lost to first-place Monmouth, 83-71, in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference showdown Jan. 30 in McCann Arena.



The Red Foxes fell to to 6-17 on the season and 3-9 in conference play while Monmouth improved to 18-5 and 10-2 in the MAAC.



Marist held senior Justin Robinson scoreless until the 13:06 mark of the first half, but he ended up with 24 points. Senior Khallid Hart made his 100th career start for the Red Foxes, scoring a game-high 25 points on 8-for-14 shooting from the field and 8-for-9 from the free throw line. Hart eclipsed the 1,700-point plateau in the contest, and now stands at 1,705 career points.



A hard-nosed defensive effort in the first half helped the Red Foxes stay in front, as they sprinted out to a 6-0 advantage and stretched the lead up to 12 points with 3:58 left in the first half.



Off the bench sophomore Isaiah Lamb put up 11 points of his own for the Red Foxes. Sophomore Richie Mitchell racked up eight points to finish one short of his career high and hit a deep three to finish off the first half and moved Marist in front of the Hawks 34-27.



Monmouth came out strong in the second half, taking the lead for the first time with 14:11 left in the game. A back-and-forth between rally Monmouth’s Robinson and Marist’s Hart resulted in 14 combined points in 56 seconds. The Hawks’ 56 points in the second stanza gave them the 12-point win.



Robinson, who set Monmouth’s Division I scoring record in the contest, led Monmouth with 24 points. Micha Seaborn added 20. Chris Brady finished with a game-high 10 rebounds.

Sophomore David Knudsen grabbed a career-high eight rebounds to lead the Red Foxes.



The Red Foxes hit the road this Saturday, February 4, to face the Manhattan Jaspers. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.