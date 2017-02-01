|
February 1st, 2017
Army Black Knights Fall to Bucknell Bison
WEST POINT – The Army West Point men’s basketball team dropped a 96-75 decision to Patriot League frontrunner Bucknell here Saturday afternoon.
The Bison jumped out early and never looked back using hot shooting and strong defense to nab their fifth-straight victory and a league-best ninth win in conference play. The Black Knights fall to 2-8 in the league and 8-14 overall.
Three Cadets reached double digits with Tommy Funk’s 14 point leading the way. Mac Hoffman and Jason Houle added 12 points apiece. Houle’s mark was a career best for the sophomore. He finished 4-of-7 from downtown to tie Bucknell’s Stephen Brown for a game high.
Kennedy Edwards led Army on the boards with seven rebounds, while Jordan Fox and Funk handed out a team-best six assists each.
Army welcomes Lafayette on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. tip in Christl Arena.
