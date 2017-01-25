PHOTO GALLERY
Epic Army Comeback Falls Shy in Overtime



WEST POINT – The Army West Point men’s basketball team couldn’t complete the full comeback here Saturday afternoon, dropping a 96-80 decision to service-academy rival Navy in overtime.

The Black Knights used a 15-5 run over the final 36 seconds to send the contest into overtime. What was even more impressive was that Army scored eight-straight points and forced two turnovers in the last 19 seconds to cut the Mids deficit to 74-73 with six seconds remaining. Navy’s Shawn Anderson then made 1-of-2 free throws with four seconds left to make it a 75-73 ballgame. But on the ensuing play, Tommy Funk grabbed a quick pass from Jordan Fox and converted on a layup with no time remaining to stun the Mids and send Christl Arena into a frenzy.

Unfortunately, Navy outscored Army 21-5 in the extra period to hold on to the victory, marking five-straight wins for the Mids.

Army drops to 8-12 overall and 2-6 in Patriot League play. Navy shifts to .500 on the year at 10-10 to go along with its 5-3 conference mark.

Kennedy Edwards notched a season-high 20 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the floor. The senior went 2-of-4 from the 3-point line before finishing 6-of-8 at the charity stripe. The Northridge, Calif., native added nine rebounds to close out his impressive night.

Also reaching double digits and posting a career high was Funk, who registered 16 points, including the game-tying bucket with no time left in regulation. Luke Morrison chipped in 15 points and John Emezie recorded 12 points to close out the Black Knights in twin figures.

Mac Hoffman tallied a team-best 11 rebounds, including three on the offensive glass. Fox earned a game-high five assists, while Morrison and Jacob Kessler posted two steals each.

The Black Knights head back on the road Wednesday for a 7 p.m. contest with Boston University. That game is set for Case Gym and will be streamed on the Patriot League Network.

The Terriers are coming off a 70-59 loss at Bucknell on Saturday. Boston U. will head into Wednesday’s contest on a three-game losing skid after starting Patriot League play 5-0.

