



Marist Red Foxes Suffer Road Loss at Rider



LAWRENCEVILLE, NJ - The Marist men’s basketball team suffered an 84-66 loss at Rider on Saturday night in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference game.



“Our guys gave it everything they had,” Marist head coach Mike Maker said. “I’m just disappointed that we didn’t shoot it better. Rider is a good defensive team. We had some open looks, and they didn’t go.”



For the Red Foxes, red-shirt senior guard Khallid Hart led all scorers with 21 points and had five steals, just one short of his career high. Sophomore forward Ryan Funk had 15 points, as he went 6-for-9 from the field and 3-for-6 from three-point range. Sophomore guard Brian Parker gave Marist three double-digit scorers with 12 points. Senior center Kentrall Brooks paced the Red Foxes with five rebounds. Marist shot just 7-for-33 from three-point range, and did not hit a three in 15 tries in the second half.



Rider got off to a fast start, and grew its lead to as large as 11 in the first half at 22-11. But the Red Foxes fought back, and used an 11-1 run – which included back-to-back three-pointers by Funk, followed by a three-pointer and layup by sophomore swingman David Knudsen on consecutive possessions – to cut its deficit to as little as one.



In the final 10 seconds of the first half, Hart hit a three-pointer to make the score 37-35 in favor of Rider. With 1.5 seconds remaining, Kealan Washington-Ives went to the line for two free throws. He hit the first and missed the second, but Xzavier Malone pulled in the offensive rebound and hit a putback as time expired, giving the Broncs a 40-35 advantage going to the locker room.



The Red Foxes never got closer than five points in the second half. Marist held Rider to just one field goal over a span of 7:14 in the second half, and cut its deficit to 68-62 with 3:10 remaining. However, the Red Foxes shot just 1-for-8 from the field the rest of the way, and the Broncs outscored the Red Foxes 16-4 over the final three minutes. Rider’s final lead of 18 was its largest of the game.



Stevie Jordan led five Broncs in double digits with 15 points, all of which came in the second half. Tyere Marshall had a game-high 13 rebounds as Rider held a 54-23 advantage on the boards, and a 12-2 edge in second-chance points.



Marist is 6-13 overall and 3-6 in the MAAC. Rider is 12-8 overall and 5-4 in MAAC play.