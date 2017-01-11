



Hobart Pulls Away From Vassar in Second Half



The Vassar College men's basketball team (4-8, 0-4 Liberty) fell to Hobart College (7-4, 2-0 Liberty) at the Athletics & Fitness Center on Saturday, 82-66.

Alex Seff totaled 20 points to pace the Brewers as the Brewers shot 42 percent from the floor, 31 percent (8-of-26) from three and 80 percent from the line, while their visitors shot 52, 41 (11-of-27) and 100 percent, respectively.

Alex Seff totaled 20 points to pace the Brewers, while Mason Dyslin added 12 and Jesse Browne tallied 11.



The Brewers shot 42 percent from the floor, 31 percent (8-of-26) from three and 80 percent from the line, while their visitors shot 52, 41 (11-of-27) and 100 percent, respectively.



For Hobart, Colin Dougherty poured in 25 points with five threes, Matt Walsh contributed 17 points and six rebounds, Sam Allen added 13 points and four boards, and Luke Rudd finished with 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting.



The first half, which featured five ties and 12 lead changes, remained close, as neither side led by more than four points.



Seff got things started for the Brewers, hitting back-to-back buckets — a three-pointer from Hunter Gettings and a floater — to give Vassar its first lead of the ballgame, 5-4.



Hobart reclaimed the lead shortly thereafter, but Vassar strung together seven straight points to take a three-point advantage, 12-9. Dyslin found Chris Gallivan for a layup before draining a three-pointer himself thanks to Seff. Browne capped the burst, weaving through the lane before rolling in a layup about midway through the half.



The sides traded baskets the rest of the half, as Hobart carried a 30-28 edge into the locker rooms, thanks to a buzzer-beating layup by Dougherty.



The Brewers opened the second half with energy, scoring five of the first seven points for a 33-32 advantage.



The Statesmen responded to get ahead, but Gallivan gave the Brewers their final lead of the contest, connecting on a hoop-and-harm, 39-38, with about 15 minutes remaining. Later, Gallivan broke up a 13-2 Hobart run with a layup from Browne, as the Statesmen took their first 10-point lead, 51-41.



The Brewers found a burst of energy, ripping off a 7-2 run to get as close as five, but that was the closest they came to flipping the lead the rest of the way.



Seff began to heat up down the stretch, scoring six of the Brewers' final seven field goals, including a nifty up-and-under layup.