



Army Black Knights Tripped Up at Monmouth



Three reached double figures for Army with Tommy Funk leading the way. WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. – The Army West Point men’s basketball team dropped an 81-71 decision at Monmouth here Saturday night.



The Hawks continued their seven-game winning streak, while the Black Knights’ streak ended at three games.



The rookie registered a team-high 13 points, which matched his career-best effort. He finished 3-of-9 from the floor and 7-of-9 from the charity stripe. The Warrington, Pa., native closed out his night with four rebounds and assists.



Also notching double digits was Jordan Fox and Scott Mammel with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Fox went 4-of-6 from the floor and 3-of-4 from long range, while Mammel converted on 3-of-8 from the floor, 3-of-6 from downtown and 1-of-2 from the charity stripe.



Matt Wilson was one rebound shy of reaching twin figures on the boards. The first-year pulled down nine to lead the Black Knights and chipped in eight points. Luke Morrison was a close second with seven rebounds.



