



Red Foxes Suffer Home Loss to Jacksonville



The Marist menâ€™s basketball team suffered an 85-64 loss to Jacksonville in a non-conference on Saturday afternoon in McCann Arena. POUGHKEEPSIE - The Marist men’s basketball team suffered an 85-64 loss to Jacksonville in a non-conference on Saturday afternoon in McCann Arena.



Red-shirt senior guard Khallid Hart led the way with 12 points for Marist. Hart scored his 1,500th career point in the second half. Sophomore guard Brian Parker and sophomore forward Ryan Funk each added 10 of their own. Parker also finished with team highs of eight rebounds and five assists.



The Red Foxes began the game on a 7-0 run as Funk, sophomore forward Isaiah Lamb, and Hart hit field goals. Both sides traded points for much of the first half, as there were six lead changes in the first 20 minutes and Marist led by as many as six at the 9:36 mark. A three from Hart with 2:06 remaining in the half gave the Red Foxes back the lead, and they held a 35-33 advantage at halftime.



Jacksonville went on a 21-3 run over the first 5:30 of the second half to take control of the game. The Red Foxes closed the deficit to 12 at 72-60 when sophomore guard Richie Mitchell drove in for the layup that highlighted an 8-2 scoring spree. Jacksonville responded with a 13-0 run of its own and eventually moved to 7-4 on the season with the road victory.



Senior guard Darien Fernandez led the Dolphins with 19 points, 17 of which came in the second half. Red-shirt junior forward Cody Helgeland contributed 18 points and four rebounds while classmate Devin Harris scored 14 points and snatched nine rebounds in the backcourt.



Marist shot 23-for-55 (.418) from the field while Jacksonville was 32-for-62 (.516). The Dolphins shot 21-for-35 (.600) from the field and 5-for-10 (.500) from three in the second half. Jacksonville committed just 10 turnovers to Marist’s 13.



Marist dropped its third straight, and now stands at 4-7.



The Red Foxes will play their next game in 10 days when they travel to Delaware for a 7 p.m. contest Dec. 20.