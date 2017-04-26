



Marist Track & Field Goes to Wolfie Invite



The Marist men’s and women’s outdoor track and field teams are traveling to Stony Brook University where they will compete in the Wolfie Outdoor Invitational. POUGHKEEPSIE – The Marist men’s and women’s outdoor track and field teams are traveling to Stony Brook University where they will compete in the Wolfie Outdoor Invitational.

The men’s track and field team is coming away with two broken school records from this past weekend. Senior Joe Cafaro broke the two-year-old record in the 400-meter intermediate hurdles, placing seventh in 54.93 seconds.The 3,200-meter relay team of Brian Henderson, Andrew Burns, Steven Morrison, and Stefan Morton broke a four-year-old school record and qualified for IC4As with a time of 7:39.27.



Morton earned an IC4A qualifying time in the 1,500-meter run for the second consecutive spring. He finished with a career best of 3:56.02



The women were also breaking school records. In the 400-meter dash, junior Danisha Craig won her heat and shattered a nine-year-old school record, which made her finish 12th-place finish of 57.83 seconds. Holly Burns set the previous record time of 58.32 seconds in 2008. Elizabeth Wasserman also qualified for ECACs for the second straight year in the 10,000 with a time of 37:07.12.



There were other great career-best performances including Emily Franko (1,500 and 800), Bryn Gorberg (1,500 and 3,000), Jordan Casey, Annie Gould and Mariah Christian (all in 5,000).



The Red Foxes will be in action again on Thursday, April 27 when they compete in the Penn Relays in Philadelphia. 5 Stars - Excellent 4 Stars - Good 3 Stars - Average 2 Stars - Fair 1 Stars - Poor