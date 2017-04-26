



Widman Breaks School Record in 100m Dash



Vassar Brewers Skylar Widman. POUGHKEEPSIE – Freshman sprinter Skylar Widman broke the Vassar College 100 meter school record Saturday, highlighting a strong day of action from the 2017 Liberty League Championships for the Vassar men’s track and field squad, which hosted the event on Weinberg Track. The Brewers finished fourth as a team Saturday, posting 67 points on the afternoon.



There were many fine performances on the day, which started with the 10000m run, as junior Philip Brown picked up third-place honors for Vassar and six points by running a 31:40.15. Fellow distance runner Jesse Schatz also scored for the Brewers, as he ran a time of 32:14.71 on his birthday for fifth place, also establishing a personal best.



Widman would star in the 100 meter dash, as he posted a time of 11.17 in the preliminaries to win his heat to break the mark of 11.19 set by Taylor Vann last year. Widman then took runner-up honors in the quest to see who the fastest men’s runner in the Liberty League was, running an 11.23 in the finals.



Freshman Anthony von Steuben just missed a spot in the finals in the 100 meter dash, as the freshman ran a season-best time of 11.46. In the 200 meters, Widman once again got on the podium, as the newcomer for Vassar took fourth place with a time of 22.75, a season-best time. Junior Joel Johnson won his heat with a time of 23.69 as well for Vassar.



In the 400 meter dash, senior Elijah Winston turned in another strong performance, running a 50.31 to earn fourth place overall. Sophomore Dan Melody ran a season-best time in the 400 as well with a 55.56, and fellow sophomore Ilya Rozenblat tied his personal best with a 56.53.



The 800 meter run for Vassar saw senior Gabe Fishman take the runner-up spot in the event, leading for much of the race before settling for second place with a 1:55.23 and eight points. Junior Jared Freedman was ninth in the 800 meters with a 1:59.71, but came back in a tough double in the 1500 meters to take fifth with a time of 4:03.67.



In the 5000m late in the day, freshman Adin Becker continued to show his stuff as one of the best distance runners in the Liberty League, as he finished third overall with a time of 15:28.17. Brown, who starred earlier in the day in the 10k, would complete a very hard double by earning points for VC with a seventh-place outing with a time of 15:37.28.



In the 4x100 meter relay, Vassar’s squad took second place overall, thanks to the efforts of von Steuben, Winston, Widman and senior Louis Scaglione. The foursome finished with a time of 43.47, which was a season-best for the Brewers.



In the field events, freshman Jonah Goldenbird made his first three attempts in the pole vault to take fifth place after clearing a height of 3.53 meters. In the triple jump, junior Michael Walsh got on the podium with an eighth-place finish with a distance of 12.24 meters, posting the mark on her fifth leap of six turns.



In the javelin throw, freshman Cole Derksen also earned points for Vassar by throwing a distance of 43.28 meters, taking seventh place. Derksen was also ninth in the high jump with a height of 1.70 meters.



The Brewers will be back in action this upcoming week, as some competitors from the squad will take to the track as the prestigious Penn Relays in Philadelphia, PA at the University of Pennsylvania.