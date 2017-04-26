



Blue Knights Shine at USMMA Invitational



SUNY New Paltz junior Lauren Cappello earned her 12th win of the spring, going all seven frames while scattering seven hits and allowing just one run and striking out three. KINGS POINT – The Mount Saint Mary College Men’s Track and Field team continued the 2017 Outdoor season on Sunday at the United States Merchant Marine Academy Coach Omeltchenko Invitational. Jahnique Dessaline finished the day with a new school record in the 100-meter dash.



Dessaline continued his strong season for the Knights with an impressive time in the dash, posting a new school mark of 11.19 seconds, good for fourth place overall. Freshman Nick Murphy followed in sixth place in the 100-meter race and went on to place fifth in the 200-meter dash in 23.39 seconds.



Isaiah Bevans-Didymus finished off a strong day with a third place finish in the 400-meter race in 52.41 seconds and went on to post an eighth place showing for the Mount in the 400-meter dash.



Adam A-Haraizeh was second overall in the 1,500M run with a time of 4:22.92 and he was third overall in the 800M run at 2:05.96. Greg Adams Merrick, N.Y.) was fourth in the 110M hurdles at 17.73 seconds and Ryan Pagano was 4th in the 3000M steeplechase. Christopher DelVecchio (North Haven, Conn.) turned in a fourth place finish in the 5K and Chris Grady was sixth in the same event.



The men’s 4 x 400M team of Dessaline, Al-Haraizeh, Bevans-Didymus and Donte Iodice placed first, while the men’s 4 x 100M team broke the school record again this week with a time of 44.81 for second place overall.



In the field events, Kyle Sorbello placed second in the high jump at 1.83 meters and Peter Zecchin was eighth in the men’s shot put and fourth in the men’s Hammer with a personal best of 38.24.



Mount Saint Mary returns to the track on April 29 for the Capital District Classic hosted by RPI.