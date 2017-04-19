



Winston Highlights Brewers at Silfen Invitational



Vassar Brewers Senior Elijah Winston was very strong for the Brewers at the Silfen Invitational Saturday, hosted by Connecticut College Saturday afternoon. NEW LONDON, CT – Senior Elijah Winston was very strong for the Brewers at the Silfen Invitational Saturday, hosted by Connecticut College Saturday afternoon.

Winston chalked up a fourth-place finish in the 400 meters, as he ran a 51.03, which was a season best and just 0.05 off his personal best of 50.58. Also in the 400 meters, Dan Melody finished with a time of 55.83, a personal best, while Ilya Rozenblat ran a 57.03 in the 400 meters as well.



Freshman Anthony von Steuben led the way for Vassar in the 100 meter dash, as he finished eighth overall with a time of 11.47, which would have been a collegiate best if it wasn’t wind aided. Senior Kyle Estrada was 16th in the 100 meters with a time of 11.59, and Louis Scaglione also ran a 12.10.



Junior Jared Freedman scored points for the Brewers in the 800 meters, finishing as the top Vassar runner and 13th overall after chalking up a 1:58.31 for a career best. Ry Blume posted a 2:02.72 in the 800 meter dash as well.



In the 1500 meter run, senior Gabe Fishman took 11th overall place for a 4:05.86, while Philip Brown was 15th overall with a 4:13.08. Junior Jesse Schatz was right behind Brown, taking 17th place with a 4:13.28, which was a career best time.



The Vassar 4x100 meter relay finished fourth overall, as Winston, Estrada, von Steuben and Skylar Widman combined to run a 45.42, which was a season-best time for the Brewers in the event. In the pole vault, freshman Jonah Goldenbird cleared his first attempt at 3.35m, registering that height after failing at 3.50 three times to take eighth place.



“Day two at Silfen provided another opportunity for our team to believe in the process,” said associate head coach Justin Harris. “We had a few personal and college bests sprinkled throughout the day, and we still have to work to do in order to perform well at Liberty Leagues next week.”



The Brewers will now focus on the Liberty League Championships, Saturday April 22 on Weinberg Track as Vassar plays host for the event. 5 Stars - Excellent 4 Stars - Good 3 Stars - Average 2 Stars - Fair 1 Stars - Poor