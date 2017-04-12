



Vassar Runs at TCNJ Invitational Saturday



Vasssar Brewers 4x400 relay team of Elijah Winston (pictured above), Gabe Fishman, Skylar Widman and Kyle Estrada took a fourth-place finish, as the team ran a 3:29.29 for third place in the heat. EWING, NJ – The Vassar College men’s track and field team traveled south to The College of New Jersey Invitational on Saturday afternoon, and saw some strong finishes for the Brewers.



Junior Kyle Estrada was one of the highlights for the Vassar squad, as the he posted a time of 50.32 in the 400 meters to finish fifth overall, taking fifth in the fastest heat that was run.



The time was a personal best for the junior. Estrada would also help the 4x400 relay team of Gabe Fishman, Elijah Winston, Skylar Widman and Estrada to a fourth-place finish, as the team ran a 3:29.29 for third place in the heat.



Junior Jared Freedman doubled back in the 800 meters on Saturday after running at the Sam Howell Invitational on Friday evening, as he took 11th overall and fourth place in his heat with a time of 2:00.39. Widman was fourth in his heat and 19th overall in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.40.



Freshman Jonah Goldenbird competed in the pole vault for the first time at Vassar, and finished with a height of 3.40 meters to take 19th place. In the 3000 meter run, junior Jesse Schatz placed 14th overall in a fast hear with a time of 9:13.26. In the 800 meters, Ry Blume ran a 2:03.33 in the top heat to take 18th overall, and Fishman won his heat in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.07. Also in the 200 meters, freshman Anthony von Steuben posted a tie of 23.98 to take fourth in his heat.



“Another tough weather day with consistent wing making it difficult to hit proper paces, however, our teams are continuing to work through it all,” said associate head coach Justin Harris. “We are moving into our championship portion of the season and it’s time to focus on competing and doing better. We are capable and look forward to watching our team progress.”



The Brewers will be back in action next Friday and Saturday, April 14-15 at Connecticut College for the Silfin Invitational in New London, CT.