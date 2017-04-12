



Brewers Compete at Sam Howell Invitational



A small group of runners for the Vassar College men's and women's track programs competed at the Sam Howell Invitational, hosted by Princeton University. The Vassar contingent dealt with a strong wind for much of the day, but still turned in some strong efforts and finishes.



In the 800 meter on the women’s side, senior Lucy Balcezak got caught of up in the second 200 meters due to the win by raced well over the last 300 meters to finish 14th overall.



Balcezak ran a 1:08.37 over the first 400, and finished with a time of 2:21.29. Fellow senior Alex Gittens ran a 1:08.45 over the first 400 meters, and then finished 17th overall with a time of 2:23.52.



On the men’s side, senior Gabe Fishman got boxed in during the second 200 meters but ran his 2nd 400 faster than his first but broke away with 250 meters to go to win his heat by a large margin. It was a tactical success for Fishman, who ran a 1:58.69 over the 800 meters.



In the 1500 meters, Jared Fishman was second in his heat after running a very smart race, putting together a solid time in the brutal weather of 4:02.96. Fishman posted a 47.47 over the opening 300 meters, clocking in with a 1:55.16 after 700 meters.



In the 5000 meters, Acadia DiNardo ran in the second heat and posted a time of 19:04.42. DiNardo started strong and was sitting in the top 15 through the middle of the race, but the pack moved forward in a quick heat as she finished 24th in her heat.



Freshman Adin Becker put forth a really nice race in the 5000m, as he finished above many Division I runners as the newcomer posted a time of 15:11.85 for 24th place. Becker finished in fourth place in his heat, and was leading the heat with 1200 meters to go as he zoomed forward during the final third of the race. The time for Becker was a freshman record at Vassar, and was the third fastest 5k time ever at Vassar, behind Steve Money’s 15:10 and the current record held by junior Michael Scarlett. The time was good enough to qualify for the ECAC Championships.



Right behind him was junior Philip Brown, who ran a time of 15:19.66 for ninth place in his heat. Brown led the heat through the opening 1000 meters, and stayed near the lead for the majority of the race before falling back to ninth. Brown finished 35th overall, but it was his third-fasted all-time race and good enough for qualification into the ECAC meet as well.