



Marist Women’s Track Breaks Records



Senior captain Ashley Haynes continued her rampage on the school-record board, taking down the 8-year-old record in that event. WILLIAMSBURG, VA - Two school records were broken and numerous career-best performances were achieved as the Marist College women’s track team enjoyed a successful weekend at the Colonial Relays, held Thursday through Saturday at the College of William and Mary’s Zable Stadium.



In the 200-meter dash, senior captain Ashley Haynes continued her rampage on the school-record board, taking down the 8-year-old record in that event. Haynes sprinted to a time of 25.78, eclipsing the old mark of 25.84 set by Holly Burns in 2009.



On the 6,000-meter (4x1500-meter) relay, the team of Christine Gambell, Emily Burns, Shea Bohan and Mara Schiffhauer placed fourth overall and topped the previous mark, set in 2014, by more than four seconds. The team covered the relay in 19:00.29; the old mark was 19:04.69.



The distance-running team enjoyed a productive weekend with the following career-best marks:



1,500-meter run: Emily Burns 4:39.05; Shea Bohan 4:46.20; Denise Grohn 4:47.41; Jenna Robinson 4:49.34.

5,000-meter run: Elizabeth Wasserman 18:01.17; Mariah Christian 18:01.55; Annie Gould 18:34.21.

3,000-meter steeplechase: Alexandra Bartolotta 10:51.56; 27. Jordan Casey 11:14.37.



The women’s track team returns to action on Saturday at the Rider Invitational. 5 Stars - Excellent 4 Stars - Good 3 Stars - Average 2 Stars - Fair 1 Stars - Poor