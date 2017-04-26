



Back-to-Back Patriot League Titles for Army



The Army West Point Black Knights men’s tennis team secured the Patriot League Championship title for the 13th time in school history, with a 4-2 win over Navy. ANNAPOLIS, MD. – The Army West Point men’s tennis team secured the Patriot League Championship title for the 13th time in school history, with a 4-2 win over Navy.

This is the second year in a row that the Black Knights have taken down Navy in the championship match. With the win the Cadets will get an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament.



In doubles action Sam Lampman and Gregory Shannon were the lone pair to get a victory taking down Navy 6-3 at the No. 2 slot. After doubles action, the midshipmen were up 1-0.



In singles, David Mitchell started the rally taking a 6-3, 6-0 victory at the No. 4 flight. Next it was the junior Nguyen with a 7-5, 6-2 victory at the No. 1 position. First-year Myles Conlin gave the Black Knights a 3-2 lead with a 6-4 straight set victory. Senior Sam Lampman secured the match and the championship with his 6-2, 7-5 victory at the No. 2 singles flight.



Sam Lampman was also named the Patriot League tournament MVP.



Doubles

Greg Durham/ Thomas Pecor def. Michael Nguyen/ Grant Riechmann 7-6 (7-1)

Sam Lampman/ Gregory Shannon def. Zach Jennings/ Gabriel Pilones 6-3

Aries Wong/ Krishna Jana def. David Mitchell/ Michael Sienko 6-3



Singles

Michael Nguyen def. Thomas Pecor 7-5, 6-2

Sam Lampman def. Aries Wong 6-2, 7-5

Greg Durham def. Grant Riechmann 6-2, 6-4

David Mitchell def. Gabriel Pilones 6-3, 6-0

Myles Conlin def. Zach Jennings 6-4, 6-4

Matthew Lee vs. Michael Sienko 6-7, 6-2 DNF



Army will be heading to the NCAA Tournament, an opponent will be decided at a later date.