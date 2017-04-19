



Christensen Wins Twice in Loss to MIT Saturday



Vassar Brewers Kate Christensen CAMBRIDGE, MA – Junior Kate Christensen picked up two wins Saturday in a non-conference contest with No. 22 Massachusetts Institute of Technology, but the Brewers fell to the Engineers 7-2. The loss snapped a nine-game win streak for the Brewers, who last lost back on March 12 to Bowdoin College.



The Brewers went into singles down 2-1, as sophomore Morgane Flournoy and Christensen teamed to win an exciting 8-6 win over Sonya Das and Serena Le of MIT. In No. 1doubles, Shayna Becker and Tara Edwards were defeated by Dora Tzeng and Kelly Zhu of MIT 8-4, and Rena Liu and Effie Jia knocked off Dasha Ivenitsky and Vista Grinde 8-0 at No. 3 doubles.



Christensen would pick up Vassar’s only singles win as well Saturday, outlasting Tzeng 5-7, 6-4 and 10-6 in the super-tiebreaker. The win for Christensen was her fifth straight win in singles action, moving to 17-5 on the season. The win was also a strong win for Christensen, as Tzeng is ranked No. 15 in the Northeast region.



Another streak that came to an end on Saturday was the win streak of senior Connie Yoo, who lost for the first time this season to a Division III player in a dual match, dropping a 7-6, 7-5 match to Liu at No. 5 singles. Ivenitsky also battled well at No. 6 before falling 6-4, 7-5 to Jia, and Tara Edwards fell to Das 7-5, 6-4 at No. 3 singles.



“Hard fought team effort,” said Kathy Campbell. “Many closely contested matches in extremely windy conditions during both singles and doubles...I’m proud of our tenacity and our fight. We made them beat us and work very hard to close it out.”



Vassar dropped to 14-3 overall on the season, with the only losses this year coming to No. 4 Bowdoin, No. 22 MIT and Division I Army. The Brewers will return to action Saturday for a huge Liberty League matchup with No. 20 Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, NY.



#22 MIT 7, #40 Vassar College 2

04/15/17 at Cambridge, Mass.

Singles competition

1. Kate Christensen (VCWT) def. Dora Tzeng (MIT) 5-7, 6-4, 10-6

2. Kelly Zhu (MIT) def. Shayna Becker (VCWT) 6-2, 6-2

3. Sonya Das (MIT) def. Tara Edwards (VCWT) 7-5, 6-4

4. Serena Le (MIT) def. Morgane Flournoy (VCWT) 6-2, 6-0

5. Rena Liu (MIT) def. Connie Yoo (VCWT) 7-6, 7-5

6. Effie Jia (MIT) def. Dasha Ivenitsky (VCWT) 6-4, 7-5



Doubles competition

1. Dora Tzeng/Kelly Zhu (MIT) def. Shayna Becker/Tara Edwards (VCWT) 8-4

2. Morgane Flournoy/Kate Christensen (VCWT) def. Sonya Das/Serena Le (MIT) 8-6

