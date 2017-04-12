PHOTO GALLERY
Army Claims Star With 5-2 Win Over Navy



The Army West Point women’s tennis team defeated service-academy rival Navy on Saturday.
WEST POINT – The Army West Point women’s tennis team defeated service-academy rival Navy, 5-2, Saturday to claim the Star at the Lichtenberg Tennis Center.

The Black Knights improve to 16-5 on the season and 4-0 in the Patriot League, while the Mids drop to 15-10 and 3-2, respectively. With the win, Army earned its ninth win in the Army-Navy Star Series presented by USAA.

Singles
1. Melanie Allen def. Amanda Keller, 7-5, 6-3
2. Kirby Einck def. Claudia Mackenzie, 6-3, 6-3
3. Josie Rogers def. Genevieve McCormick, 6-3, 6-4
4. Ansofi Wreder def. Bridget Guenard, 4-6, 6-4, 10-8
5. Nancy Porter def. Emily Louie-Meadors, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4
6. Allyson Hayley def. Carlee Conway, 6-2, 6-0

Doubles
1. Allen/Porter def. Mackenzie/Louie-Meadors, 6-1
2. Einck/Gloria Son def. Rozel Hernandez/Conway, 7-6
3. Keller/Kaylah Hodge def. Hayley/McCormick, 6-2

