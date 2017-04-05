



MSMC Blue Knights Tennis Falter at USMMA



MSMC sophomore Shane Terry scored singles wins for the Knights. KINGS POINT – The Mount Saint Mary College Men’s Tennis team returned to action on Sunday and suffered a 7-2 road loss at league rival United States Merchant Marine Academy. Senior Matt Anastasi and sophomore Shane Terry scored singles wins for the Knights.



Anastasi moved to 4-1 at first singles during his senior season Sunday, topping USMMA’s James Hicks in a hard fought contest. Anastasi eventually prevailed in the match with a 2-6, 7-6, 1-0 (12-10) win for the Knights.



Terry collected his first singles win of the season on Sunday, outlasting Jordan Kendall from USMMA. Terry earned a tough 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 third singles win for the Mount. Classmate Chris McGorty also had a strong day despite a loss at the second position. He was edged by Justin McGaffigan 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-6).



Freshman Kyle McIntrye suffered a 6-2, 7-5 fifth singles loss on Sunday and teamed with Joe Ryan for a close 9-7 defeat at third doubles.



Sunday's loss drops Mount Saint Mary to 0-5 overall on the season and to 0-2 against league rivals. Next up for the Knights is a home non-conference match with Hunter on Wednesday. Match time is set for 5:00 p.m.