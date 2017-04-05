



Vassar Brewers Sink Coast Guard Academy



The Vassar College men’s tennis team took all six singles matches Sunday afternoon. POUGHKEEPSIE – The Vassar College men’s tennis team took all six singles matches Sunday afternoon, helping that to cruise past the Bears of Coast Guard Academy 8-1 in non-conference play on a beautiful day from Josselyn Tennis Courts on the campus of Vassar.



The weather was picture perfect for tennis on Sunday, as the Brewers played outside on their home courts for the first time this spring. Looking to avenge a 5-4 loss to the Bears last year, Vassar (9-6) came out quick in doubles as the pairing of Nick Litsky and Nick Zuczek picked up an 8-2 win over Mike Melampy and Arthur Wicke at No. 3 doubles. The net game from Zuczek was stellar, and Litsky forced many lobs from the CGA (3-2) duo that Zuczek was able to hammer away.



The Brewers doubled their match lead at No. 2 doubles, as freshman Allen Sokolov and senior Juan Felipe Laso chalked up an 8-4 win over John Hu and Adam Bahney. The lone victory of the day for Coast Guard came at No. 1 doubles, as the freshmen pair of Jeremy Auh and Dom Demeterfi were edged by Tom Hackett and Jack Phillips, 8-6.



Once singles were underway, the Brewers needed just three victories to earn the match win, and that wasn’t a problem. Sokolov took care of Melampy at No. 2 singles 6-0, 6-1, using a very strong baseline game throughout to put the Brewers up 3-1. First after he finished, Litsky wrapped up his match at No. 1 singles, earning a straight set win over Hackett, 6-4, 6-2. The victory was Litsky’s 14th of the season, tops among VC players in singles.



The clinching win for the Brewers came at No. 4 singles as sophomore Jamie Anderson, with the assistance of Director of Sports Medicine Suzi Higgins, topped Bahney 6-3, 7-6 (1). Auh upped his record on the year at No. 5 singles to 5-6, as he picked up a 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 win in his first three-set win of his collegiate career.



In a very competitive match at No. 3 singles, Laso easily captured the first set 6-1 but John Hu of Coast Guard evened the match at a set apiece with a 6-4 win in the second. In the third set, Laso would get back on track, posting his 11th win of the year and ninth at No. 3 with a 6-2 win. In the final singles match, freshman Zamir Birnbach moved his individual mark to 4-1, posting a 6-7, 6-4, 10-6 victory.



“It was good getting this win today against a good Coast Guard team,” said head coach Alex Wong. “We wanted to avenge our loss from last year but we knew it was going to be a challenge. It was obviously good to get out to a lead in the doubles. We had a couple of new teams out there today and they formed good chemistry.”



“We look forward to continuing to work hard this week as we prepare for two strong teams in MIT and Babson. I know that we will build upon on this today.”



Vassar will return to the courts this weekend with a trip to the Boston area, battling MIT on Friday, April 7 at 4 p.m. in Cambridge, MA before taking on Babson College Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m. in Babson Park, MA.



Vassar College 8, Coast Guard 1



Apr 02, 2017 at Poughkeepsie, NY (Joss Courts)



Singles competition

1. Nick Litsky (VCMT) def. Tom Hackett (CGA) 6-4, 6-2

2. Allen Sokolov (VCMT) def. Mike Melampy (CGA) 6-0, 6-1

3. Juan Felipe Laso (VCMT) def. John Hu (CGA) 6-1, 4-6, 6-2

4. Jamie Anderson (VCMT) def. Adam Bahney (CGA) 6-3, 7-6 (7-1)

5. Jeremy Auh (VCMT) def. Jack Phillips (CGA) 6-1, 3-6, 6-4

6. Zamir Birnbach (VCMT) def. Arthur Wicke (CGA) 6-7, 6-4, 10-6



Doubles competition

1. Tom Hackett/Jack Phillips (CGA) def. Jeremy Auh/Dom Demeterfi (VCMT) 8-6

2. Juan Felipe Laso/Allen Sokolov (VCMT) def. John Hu/Adam Bahney (CGA) 8-4

3. Nick Litsky/Nick Zuczek (VCMT) def. Mike Melampy/Arthur Wicke (CGA) 8-2