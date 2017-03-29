Today is April 10th, 2017 |Hudson Valley Press - More Than News |Bookmark HVPress! Tweet Follow @hvpress



Knights Take League Match Versus Lafayette



The Army West Point women’s tennis team defeated Lafayette 4-0 on Saturday at the Lightenberg Tennis Center. WEST POINT – The Army West Point women’s tennis team defeated Lafayette 4-0 on Saturday at the Lightenberg Tennis Center.



The Black Knights improved to 14-5 on the season and 3-0 in Patriot League play, while the Leopards are now 4-7 and 0-1.



Singles

1. Melanie Allen def. Rocine Moschella, 6-0, 6-1

2. Kirby Einck def. Tori Almeida, 6-1, 6-0

3. Genevieve McCormick vs. Grace Conrad, 6-3, 3-3 DNF

4. Nancy Porter vs. Katie Hill, 6-2, 5-0 DNF

5. Bridget Guenard vs. Meredith Block, 6-0, 4-1 DNF

6. Steph Johnson def. Lauren Tracy, 6-1, 6-0



Doubles

1. Allyson Hayley/McCormick def. Almeida/Tracy, 6-0

2. Ari Spirtos/Johnson def. Block/Conrad, 6-1

3. Sera Martorelli/Rugile Valiunaite def. Moschella/Gabby Montes, 6-3



