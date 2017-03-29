|
March 29th, 2017
Knights Take League Match Versus Lafayette
The Army West Point women’s tennis team defeated Lafayette 4-0 on Saturday at the Lightenberg Tennis Center.
WEST POINT – The Army West Point women’s tennis team defeated Lafayette 4-0 on Saturday at the Lightenberg Tennis Center.
The Black Knights improved to 14-5 on the season and 3-0 in Patriot League play, while the Leopards are now 4-7 and 0-1.
Singles
1. Melanie Allen def. Rocine Moschella, 6-0, 6-1
2. Kirby Einck def. Tori Almeida, 6-1, 6-0
3. Genevieve McCormick vs. Grace Conrad, 6-3, 3-3 DNF
4. Nancy Porter vs. Katie Hill, 6-2, 5-0 DNF
5. Bridget Guenard vs. Meredith Block, 6-0, 4-1 DNF
6. Steph Johnson def. Lauren Tracy, 6-1, 6-0
Doubles
1. Allyson Hayley/McCormick def. Almeida/Tracy, 6-0
2. Ari Spirtos/Johnson def. Block/Conrad, 6-1
3. Sera Martorelli/Rugile Valiunaite def. Moschella/Gabby Montes, 6-3