



Marist Women’s Tennis Cruises Past Monmouth



The Marist women’s tennis team opened Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) play with a 7-0 road win over the Monmouth Hawks. WEST LONG BRANCH - The Marist women’s tennis team opened Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) play with a 7-0 road win over the Monmouth Hawks Sunday evening. With the win the Red Foxes move to 4-3 overall and 1-0 in league play.



The Red Foxes won all three doubles matched to secure the doubles point and would cruise to victory from there. Claire Schmitz and Callie Morlock defeated Kendal Kauffman and Caroline Mattise, 6-3 before Ariel Shulman and Amy Galloway would win at the first doubles position, 6-2, and take the point. Chloe Lany and Sophia Moeller also won their doubles match against Adriana Armendariz and Maria Ivanova, 7-6 (3).



Marist carried its strong play in doubles over into singles wrapping up the match by winning from the second, third, and fifth positions and then closing out the singles matches in all of the remaining spots.



Shulman put the second point on the board as she defeated Alexandra Graff, 6-2, 6-3. Schmitz put the Red Foxes up 3-0 with a win over Nugent, 6-1, 6-2, and Morlock would close the match with a straight set, 6-1, 6-0, win over Chioma Gabriel.



Moeller, Elizabeth Brozovich, and Lant would all also win their singles matches over their Monmouth counterparts.



The Red Foxes will make their way back to Poughkeepsie for their first home contest of the season. Marist will host Siena on Saturday, April 1st. First set is scheduled for 12 p.m.



Marist at Monmouth



Doubles

1. Ariel Shulman/Amy Galloway (MARW) def. Alexandra Graff/Victoria Nugent (MONW) 6-2

2. Chloe Lant/Sophia Moeller (MARW) def. Adriana Armendariz/Maria Ivanova (MONW) 7-6 (3)

3. Claire Schmitz/Callie Morlock (MARW) def. Kendal Kauffman/Caroline Mattise (MONW) 6-3



Singles

1. Chloe Lant (MARW) def. Adriana Armendariz (MONW) 6-3, 6-4

2. Ariel Shulman (MARW) def. Alexandra Graff (MONW) 6-2, 6-3

3. Claire Schmitz (MARW) def. Victoria Nugent (MONW) 6-1, 6-2

4. Sophia Moeller (MARW) def. Kendal Kauffman (MONW) 6-1, 1-6, 6-1

5. Callie Morlock (MARW) def. Chioma Gabriel (MONW) 6-1, 6-0

6. Elizabeth Brozovich (MARW) def. Maria Ivanova (MONW) 6-3, 6-1