



NP Hawks Place Second at Geneseo Invitational



SUNY New Paltz women’s swimming team placed second out of five teams, earning 393 points, at the Geneseo Invitational held in Alumni Pool on Saturday afternoon. By Colleen Gonzalez



SUNY Geneseo earned first-place with 601 points while Alfred State finished third with 214 points. Monroe Community College (200 points) and Buffalo State (78 points) rounded out the field.



The Hawks will conclude their regular season when they host Maritime in a dual meet on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 1 p.m. in Elting Pool, which will serve as the final tune-up for the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Championships that will be held from Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 16-18 in Buffalo, N.Y.



Sophomore Nicole Lee and sophomore Jaimie Kaefer earned top individual honors for New Paltz with Lee taking first in the 50 freestyle (25.67) while Kaefer clinched the top spot in the 200 individual medley (2:14.33) and swam the third leg of the 200 medley relay team that placed second with a mark of 1:52.74.



Second-place finishes came from freshman Chelsea Angulas in the 100 backstroke (1:00.61), sophomore Katie Donlevy in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.93) and the 200 individual medley (2:16.73).