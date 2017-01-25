



Hawks Delivers Catskill Cup Win Over Oneonta



By Colleen Gonzalez



NEW PALTZ – The State University of New York at New Paltz women’s swimming team took home two Catskill Cup points as the Hawks defeated SUNY Oneonta, 141-118, in their final State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) dual meet of the season in Elting Pool.



With the win, New Paltz jumps ahead of Oneonta, 16-15, in the Catskill Cup standings.



Prior to the meet, the Hawks celebrated the careers of their four seniors: Ann Fici, Aimee Del Favero, Kyrstin Gallagher and Lauren Marsiello.



The Hawks swam the fastest times in both relays with the team of freshman Chelsea Angulas, junior Megan Joseph, sophomore Jaimie Kaefer and sophomore Nicole Lee winning the 400 medley relay (4:07.48) while the foursome of Lee, Del Favero, sophomore Kaleigh O’Halloran and junior Molly McCulloch recorded a time of 3:47.73 in the 400 freestyle relay, which was timed as an exhibition.



Sophomore Katie Donlevy and Kaefer each won two individual events for the Hawks. Donlevy shined in the 200 freestyle (2:01.9) and 200 breaststroke (2:35.20) while Kaefer grabbed first-place in the 200 backstroke (2:10.04), 100 fly (1:00.31) and nabbed the fastest time in the 200 individual medley (2:14.21, exhibition). Also receiving first-place points was Fici in the 1,650 free (19:18.05), Lee in the 100 free (56.06) and Joseph in the 100 breast (1:11.17).



Second-place finishes came from Angulas in the 200 free (2:03.61) and 50 freestyle (25.74), Lee in the 100 backstroke (1:02.92), Donlevy in the 100 freestyle (1:11.24), Del Favero in the 100 freestyle (57.28), Joseph in the 200 breaststroke (2:36.29) and Fici in the 500 freestyle (5:45.73).



The Hawks improve to 2-0 and next compete in the Geneseo Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 28 12 p.m.