



Devon Cummings Gets NCAS Monthly Honor



Women’s soccer senior Devon Cummings is a member of Marist SAAC. POUGHKEEPSIE - Marist women’s soccer senior Devon Cummings was honored as National Consortium for Academics & Sports (NCAS) Female Playmaker of the Month for March 2017.



The award recognizes the academic achievement and community service efforts of student-athletes at NCAS member institutions. To be eligible, one must carry a grade-point average of at least 3.0 and be an active participant in community or volunteer services and/or social change advocacy.



Cummings is a member of the Marist College Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. For the past two years she has served as a peer mentor, helping freshmen student-athletes transition to college life and learning to balance academics and athletics. She has volunteered for the Special Olympics, Girl Scouts Sports Sampler and Giving Tree on campus. Cummings also supports the local school districts by being a panelist for Haviland Middle School Sportsmanship Day and assisting with homework at the Hagan Elementary After School Program. She is a certified SPCA volunteer at the local animal shelter.



A history education major, Cummings was selected to the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference All-Academic Team in 2014.





